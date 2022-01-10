4-bed family home in sought-after Kilkenny city suburb for sale - click for pics!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
4 The Sycamores, Freshford Road, Kilkenny
4-BED / 2-BATH / DETACHED
ASKING PRICE - €275,000
Joseph Coogan presents this two-storey detached residence in a very popular and established Kilkenny city community for sale. The property consists of - Ground floor: entrance hall, living room, dining room, fitted kitchen, cloakroom. First floor: 4 bedrooms, one en-suite, main bathroom, hot press. House is fueled by oil fired central heating and has PVC double glazed windows. Ber Rating G. An enclosed walled-in back garden with a shed is a nice addition. The front garden area has off-street parking. Eircode R95 FD1K.
The well-established and mature Sycamores estate is situated beside St Luke's Hospital and is within walking distance of local national and secondary schools and Ayrfield Medical Centre and Pharmacy. Walking length to the city centre is only approximately 10 minutes.
