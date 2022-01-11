3-bed Kilkenny city centre home with large rear garden for sale - click for more!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
- FOR SALE -
21 Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny, R95CYN1
3 Bed Terraced House - 121.8 m²
ASKING PRICE: €235,000
DNG Ella Dunphy are proud to present to the market the opportunity to acquire this 3-bedroom mid terrace house situated in a prime location. Enjoying bright, spacious and well-proportioned accommodation along with hosting a large rear garden offering an abundance of space and privacy. The property further benefits from being located within easy walking distance of all amenities including local shopping centres, two minute walk from Kilkenny City Centre. Exceptional value & location. Must be viewed to be truly appreciated! Call 056 7786000 to arrange.
