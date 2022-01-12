Search

12 Jan 2022

For Sale! Prominent Kilkenny hotel with permission for 66 further bedrooms

For sale! Prominent Kilkenny hotel with permission for 66 more bedrooms - click for more!

Kilkenny Inn Hotel, Kilkenny City

Kilkenny Inn Hotel on Vicar Street in Kilkenny City is now for sale, and sales agents Cushman & Wakefield and JLL are seeking offers in excess of €4.8million from prospective buyers. 

This profitable 3-star hotel comprises of 30 well-appointed guest bedrooms and has recently been granted full planning permission for a 66-bedroom extension.

This new extension will benefit from access to St Francis Bridge, which provides direct access into the city centre.

The three-storey hotel was originally constructed in 2005. The 30 guest bedrooms have undergone a light refurbishment in recent years.

The Kernel Bar & Restaurant is spread over two floors, offering two bars, serving residents and the public. The hotel also provides a separate breakfast room and a popular meeting space within the Tower Suite. 

There is also currently 25 car spaces available to the rear. 


In 2021, the hotel was granted full planning permission for a high profile and exciting 66-bedroom four storey extension and ground floor café outlet.

This will increase the overall key count to 96 keys, once constructed and will provide a new landmark entrance on to the main route into the city and over St Francis Bridge.

There are approx. 1,250 keys within Kilkenny City and only approx. 500 keys within the Medieval Mile.  Failte Ireland have therefore repeatedly referenced Kilkenny as being undersupplied in terms of stock. 

Isobel Horan, Divisional Director, Cushman & Wakefield said that 'it is rare that a profitable hotel of this nature comes to the open market with the exciting benefit of full planning permission for a 66-bedroom extension'.

"Once constructed, The Kilkenny Inn will be one of the larger hotels within Kilkenny City, a location that have been undersupplied of hotel bedrooms in recent years."

Kilkenny City is a coveted market, with the last hotel to sell there in 2017. 

Furthermore the strategic Abbey Quarter development is underway next door, with the first 50,000 sq. ft. grade A office building nearing completion and already pre-let. 

Viewing is strictly by appointment with joint selling agents, Cushman & Wakefield & JLL

