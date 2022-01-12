Ideal starter home with scope to add more bedrooms for sale in Kilkenny - click for pics!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
Kavanagh's, Clogh, County Kilkenny, R95 D9FD
2 Bed - 1 Bath - 207 m²
ASKING PRICE: €155,000
Property consists of entrance hall, fitted kitchen/dining area, living room, 2 bedrooms, bathroom and a large joining area which can be converted into two additional bedrooms or other use if required.
There is an enclosed back yard and garden with old two storey building included (see pics by clicking 'Next>' button above). This could be converted to apartment (subject to planning) with vehicle access to public street. Ber Rating D2.
Property is situated in the heart of Clogh village, close to all local and community amenities.
Approximately 5 miles to Castlecomer, 12 miles to Carlow, 14 miles to Portlaoise and 17 miles to Kilkenny city.
Call Joseph Coogan on (056) 4440000 to enquire further and to arrange a viewing!
