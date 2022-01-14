3 detached properties that ooze charm being sold together in Kilkenny - click for more!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
- FOR SALE -
Carrickshock Farmhouse & Cottage, Carrickshock, Kilkenny, R95Y8W5
4 Bed Detached House - 130 m² to 260 m²
ASKING PRICE: €442,500
DNG Ella Dunphy Ltd are delighted to offer you this unique opportunity to acquire three detached properties, divided into 1) three-bedroom detached family home 2) a one-bedroom detached residence and 3) a middle-detached building which could be suitable for additional accommodation (subject to F.P.P) and is currently only suitable as storage/workshop. Each building oozes charm and atmosphere and finds a real balance between old and new with wonderful bright and spacious accommodation throughout. This magnificent setting is also truly outstanding with a breath-taking landscaped garden, offering an oasis of privacy and tranquillity all while been ideally located less than five minutes from the M9 Motorway linking Kilkenny/Dublin and Waterford. Viewing is recommended to fully appreciate all these fine properties has to offer. Viewings are by appointment only! Call 056 7786000 to arrange
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.