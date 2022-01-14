Spacious 4-bed family home in Kilkenny for sale, close to town amenities - click for pics!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
- FOR SALE -
Ardeen House, Ballyhimmin, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, R95 E8DF
4 beds - 1 bath - 205 sqm - 0.5 Acres
ASKING PRICE: €250,000
Ardeen House is a substantial detached home standing proudly on circa 0.5 Acre of gardens with lovely countryside views. The property will appeal to buyers looking for a spacious family home convenient to all local amenities on the edge of Castlecomer.
The bright and spacious accommodation extends to 205 Sq. M. / 2,207 Sq. Ft. approx. over two levels. The accommodation at ground level briefly comprises: open porch, entrance hall, living room, family/dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, four spacious bedrooms and a family bathroom. The layout upstairs comprises: landing area and three spacious attic rooms.
Phone SHERRY FITZGERALD MCCREERY agent Jennie Walshe on 056 7721904 to arrange a viewing.
