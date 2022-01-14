Rare opportunity to acquire a large site in popular Kilkenny town - click for more!

Search

14 Jan 2022

14 Jan 2022

Site at Maudlin Street, Thomastown, County Kilkenny

ASKING PRICE: €380,000

This is an important town centre site fronting onto Maudlin Street in the heart of Thomastown, County Kilkenny. An old two storey cottage style residence and a commercial showroom with a large site to the rear come included. This is an ideal development site, extending to c. 1 acre, which may be sold in one or more lots. It is ideal for a high density residential development, subject to the necessary planning permissions, with a larger corner site with good frontage onto the road. The site itself is slightly elevated and has some lovely views across the countryside.

Thomastown is a hive of activity with a diverse range of shops, coffee shops, restaurants and public houses. Artists are very drawn to the area with the famous Grennan Mill Craft School and many craft producers within the town and surrounding environs. Thomastown is one of the more sought after locations in Kilkenny with the third largest population in the county. The town and surrounding areas are particularly scenic, making it a popular area for tourism, particularly with Mount Juliet Estate and Jerpoint Abbey on its doorstep.

This site is located just a couple of minutes drive to the M9 motorway and approximately 15 miles from Kilkenny, 25 miles from Waterford, 75 mins from Dublin.

Contact Donohoe Town and Country to discuss this opportunity further on 056 777 0400.

