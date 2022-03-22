Tipperary fixer-upper in scenic location has a guide price of only €45k

Tap 'NEXT STORY>' above for more pics

Looking for a fixer-upper not too far from Kilkenny with scenic views of the surrounding countryside? Maybe this cottage in Foilnaman in County Tipperary is worth a look?

The property, while in need of refurbishment and modernisation, has significant potential and will be of interest to both first time buyers and those with a connection to the area.

The property has a sizable detached garage to the front and there is a garden to the side of the property which runs parallel to the River Clodiagh.

Ground floor level comprises an open plan kitchen and living area, while at first floor level, there is a toilet/bath, landing area and one bedroom.

The subject property is conveniently situated c.24km between both Thurles and Nenagh town centres, while benefiting from a rural setting.

The area boast numerous trailed walks through the many established forests in the immediate vicinity.

The property extends to c.84.18 sq. m. / 906.13 sq. ft.

