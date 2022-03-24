Search

24 Mar 2022

New to market: Kilkenny family home in mature development close to all city amenities

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Mar 2022 2:04 PM

CLICK 'NEXT>' ARROW TO TOUR HOME 

16 Meadow Way, Kilkenny City, R95V91K

4 beds - 2 baths

ASKING PRICE: €290,000

Donohoe Properties present a lovely opportunity to acquire a 4 bed family home in this well-established, low density residential development situated just off the Castlecomer Road and a short distance from the city centre.

This property needs modernisation and redecoration but has great potential to further develop.

Description: The property comprises of a 4 bedroom semi-detached residence situated in the middle of this very well established, low density development of detached and semi-detached homes.

No. 16 is sited towards the front of the development and whilst it requires some modernisation, it is a great opportunity to purchase a family home and put your own stamp and finish the way one would like.

The property was originally built in the 1970s and is of concrete block construction with a tiled roof.

Location: Meadow Way is a quiet, mature, low density, residential development sited just off the Castlecomer Road and within minutes of Kilkenny City centre.

This location is ideal for those looking for a well-built home in an attractive environment convenient to all amenities. It is close to the Newpark Hotel and a short walk from McDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, Kilkenny Railway Station, Kilkenny Golf Club and an excellent range of schools including Kilkenny College.

The Kilkenny ring road allows for easy access to all routes and arteries with Dublin City only 1½ hours drive, 30 minutes to Carlow and 30 minutes to Waterford City. 

CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE TO TOUR HOME 

