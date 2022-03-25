New to market: Four bedroom, three-storey end of terrace property in Kilkenny

CLICK 'NEXT>' ARROW TO TOUR HOME

10 Troy's Green, Green Street, Kilkenny, R95 C8Y2

4 beds - 4 baths - 132m2

ASKING PRICE: €275,000

*OPEN VIEWINGS - Sat Mar 26, 11am - 12pm & Wed Mar 30, 6pm - 6.30pm*

10 Troy's Green is a spacious and modern four bedroom, three-storey end of terrace townhouse located just minutes walk from Kilkenny City Centre.

The development was designed and built to a high standard by Tallis Construction in 2004.

This warm and inviting home is presented in turn key condition. The development is accessed through electric gates which leads into a landscaped courtyard with secure private parking.

The bright and light filled accommodation extends to 132 Sq. M / 1,421 Sq. Ft (approx) over three levels.

The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, kitchen/dining room with a feature bay window, living room and guest wc.

The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, family bathroom, two double bedrooms (one with en-suite) and a single room.

The layout at second floor level comprises: landing area with access to eaves storage, master bedroom and an en-suite.

Outside and Garden: The front of the property is laid in cobblelock with a landscaped communal lawn area. There is one designated car parking space and several spaces for visitor parking. A side gate gives access to the rear of the property. The private and secluded back garden is fully enclosed with an old stone wall to the rear and timber panelled fencing to the sides. There is a paved patio area which is ideal for al fresco dining and the remainder of the garden is laid in lawn.

Location: Troy's Green is a desirable address in Kilkenny due to its close proximity to Kilkenny City Centre and all important amenities. The property is just minutes' walk from the City Centre, Market Cross Shopping Centre and Kilkenny Railway and Bus Station. St. Luke's General Hospital and UPMC Aut Even private Hospital are also close by. A number of excellent Primary & Secondary schools are all in close proximity.

A five minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny is often referred to as one of the most attractive cities in Ireland. The medieval city which draws in tourists year-round offers a unique selection of fashionable restaurants, pubs, shops and the stunning Kilkenny Castle. Viewing is highly recommended.

Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange.

