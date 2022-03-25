Search

25 Mar 2022

Tour this charming and elegantly restored period home for sale in Kilkenny - click here!

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Mar 2022 4:06 PM

CLICK 'NEXT>' ARROW TO TOUR HOME 

Clashacrow Cottage, Freshford, Kilkenny

5 beds - 4 baths - 480m2

ASKING PRICE: €645,000

Clashacrow Cottage represents a most charming period home, sympathetically restored to provide elegantly proportioned living accommodation in a glorious country setting only 13km from Kilkenny city.

The property stands on mature sheltered gardens of circa. 1 acre, representing lawn interspersed by well stocked colourful perennials, shrub borders, mature trees and a large pond.

The property further benefits from a beautifully appointed south-west facing court-yard, a large range of outbuildings including a coach house which is converted to a two-bedroom self-catering unit.

The principal living accommodation extends to c. 480m.sq. with many period features retained, which exude the original character and charm of the property.

Clashacrow Cottage is a rare gem that must be viewed to be truly appreciated.

Contact DNG Ella Dunphy (Tel: 056 7786000) to arrange.

CLICK 'NEXT>' ARROW ABOVE TO TOUR HOME 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News