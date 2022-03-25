Tour this charming and elegantly restored period home for sale in Kilkenny - click here!

CLICK 'NEXT>' ARROW TO TOUR HOME
Clashacrow Cottage, Freshford, Kilkenny
5 beds - 4 baths - 480m2
ASKING PRICE: €645,000
Clashacrow Cottage represents a most charming period home, sympathetically restored to provide elegantly proportioned living accommodation in a glorious country setting only 13km from Kilkenny city.
The property stands on mature sheltered gardens of circa. 1 acre, representing lawn interspersed by well stocked colourful perennials, shrub borders, mature trees and a large pond.
The property further benefits from a beautifully appointed south-west facing court-yard, a large range of outbuildings including a coach house which is converted to a two-bedroom self-catering unit.
The principal living accommodation extends to c. 480m.sq. with many period features retained, which exude the original character and charm of the property.
Clashacrow Cottage is a rare gem that must be viewed to be truly appreciated.
Contact DNG Ella Dunphy (Tel: 056 7786000) to arrange.
CLICK 'NEXT>' ARROW ABOVE TO TOUR HOME