Premium family residence in hugely sought-after area close to Kilkenny City - see more!

Manderley, Dunbell Big, Maddoxtown, Sion Road, Kilkenny

4 beds / 4 baths / 351m2

ASKING PRICE: €795,000

Manderley is a premium family home on circa 2 Acres / 0.81 Hectares of secluded sun drenched gardens and two adjoining paddocks. The property is superbly located in a superior countryside setting in the townland of Maddoxtown connecting with Sion Road. Manderley was built to an extremely high standard by the owners in 2011 and incorporates elite finishes, building methods and the highest quality and standard of modern convenience.

Throughout the entire property quality has not been compromised in the build from the exterior including a limestone arched front entrance, double glazed wood grain Sash windows, Blue Bangor slates on the roof, Limestone window sills and high plinth paster border, a maintenance free exterior plaster and recessed guttering lights.

The high quality interior fit out includes two bespoke staircases, bespoke painted timber wainscoting and decorative architraves, a bespoke fitted kitchen and matching units in the utility room. The internal layout extends to 351 Sq. M. / 3,778 Sq. Ft. (approx.) over three levels and has been designed to take full advantage of its peaceful setting with all reception rooms and bedrooms enjoying the lovely countryside views.

At ground floor a sequence of magnificent reception rooms open into each other creating a great flow for family living and entertaining. The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, open plan drawing room/dining room and a large open plan kitchen/breakfast room/living room/sunroom. A large utility room and a guest WC completes the accommodation at this level.

The layout on the second floor is equally as impressive and comprises: landing area with a centre staircase leading up to the second floor and four generous sized double bedrooms (two with en-suites and the master bedroom with a walk-in-wardrobe). A luxurious family bathroom and a large walk-in hot press completes the layout at this level.

The layout at second floor level comprises: landing area and two large attic rooms.

GARDEN & GROUNDS: Manderley stands proudly on circa 2 Acres / 0.81 Hectare of mature gardens with two adjoining paddocks. The property is accessed through decorative black wrought-iron electric gates with two adjoining pedestrian gates. A sweeping gravel driveway with antique street lamps, flanked by rolling lawns and stud-railed fencing leads up the front, both sides and the rear of the property. A double detached garage is positioned to the right-hand side of the house. There is parking for several cars. The private and sun-drenched south-west facing rear garden is laid in rolling lawns bordered by mature and colourful planting.

LOCATION: Manderley is a seven minute travelling along Sion Road into the heart of Kilkenny City. The city has many wonderful attractions including Kilkenny Castle, Kilkenny Design Centre, Rothe House and St Canice's Cathedral. The Medieval Mile Museum, located in the heart of Kilkenny City, house within the finest example of a medieval church in Ireland. The Medieval Mile isn't just focused on ancient history. Kilkenny is one of Ireland's most cosmopolitan cities, with many blooming festivals, eateries and creative people resulting in an electric atmosphere. Amenities such as Loughboy Shopping Centre, MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, Market Crossing Shopping Centre, Lidl and Aldi are all in close proximity. The property is convenient to a number of excellent primary and secondary schools including St. Patricks De La Salle National School, St. John of God National School and Gaelscoil Osrai Primary School. The secondary schools are Presentation Secondary School, St. Kieran's College, CBS Secondary School and Kilkenny College. St Coleman's National School in Clara and Bennettsbridge Mixed National School are also in close proximity. A five minute drive will take you to the Dublin Road Roundabout which is the junction N10 and the R712 (junction 6 off the Kilkenny Ring Road). There is easy access to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. The Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin and Waterford.

We highly recommend viewing of this unique property. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!

