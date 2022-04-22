Search

22 Apr 2022

Four-bed Kilkenny townhouse with self-contained annex for sale - see more!

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Apr 2022 1:37 PM

[CLICK 'NEXT STORY>' ABOVE FOR PICS] 

Lower Bridge Street, Callan, Kilkenny R95W7C2

4 BED + 1 BED ANNEX 

ASKING PRICE: €245,000

Lower Bridge Street is an attractive 4 bedroom town house with a self contained annex conveniently tucked away in the picturesque village of Callan.

This property is in an idyllic setting as the street is hugely atmospheric, with many untouched period facades.

This alluring property offers a wonderful mix of contemporary and traditional features, exuding character and is tastefully decorated throughout.

The location of this wonderful home is second to none as it is located in the heart of Callan village therefore benefiting from a host of local amenities including grocery stores, cafes, restaurants and excellent schools, with easy access to M9 motorway linking Kilkenny/Carlow/Waterford and Dublin.

Viewings by appointment only. Contact DNG Ella Dunphy on 056 7786000 to arrange!

[TAP 'NEXT STORY>' ABOVE FOR PICS]

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media