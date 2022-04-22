Search

22 Apr 2022

Great opportunity to acquire an affordable four-bedroom home in Kilkenny - see more!

22 Apr 2022 2:45 PM

Ballyconra, Ballyragget, Kilkenny

4 beds / 2 baths / 120m2

ASKING PRICE: €175,000

DNG Ella Dunphy is proud to present an ideal opportunity to acquire an affordable four-bedroom detached home. Ballyconra is a large bungalow with unlimited potential due to its simplistic yet effective layout, spacious light filled bedrooms and dual aspect kitchen/living area.

This home will appeal to a discerning purchaser as the property shows great promise but is in need of maintenance and modernisation. This property is set on an exceptionally large site with rolling countryside views and further benefits from its proximity to Ballyragget village and its wealth of amenities such as schools, shops, restaurants, and local transport links whilst also being just 20 minutes’ drive from Kilkenny City.

Viewing strictly by appointment only. Contact DNG Ella Dunphy (Tel: 056 7786000) to arrange!

