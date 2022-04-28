Search

28 Apr 2022

Superb Kilkenny city centre house for sale - click to tour!

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Apr 2022 5:14 PM

CLICK 'NEXT STORY>' FOR MORE PICS

86, Upper Patrick Street, Kilkenny

3 Bed - 2 Bath - 87m2

ASKING PRICE: €275,000

Sherry FitzGerald McCreery are delighted to present Number 86 Upper Patrick Street to the market. Built in 1971 and extended in the late1990's, this spacious three bedroom end of terrace home is presented in turn key condition throughout and is sure to appeal to buyers looking for a quality home located in the heart of Kilkenny City Centre. This fine property is superbly positioned at the top of Patrick Street and extends to 87.3 m² / 940 sq. ft. The house was fully renovated in 2021 which included an upgrade of the electrics and fuse board. The accommodation at ground level comprises: entrance hall, living room, open plan kitchen/dining room and wetroom/guest wc. The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Click through to end of gallery for link to full listing...

CLICK 'NEXT STORY ABOVE>' FOR NEXT PIC

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media