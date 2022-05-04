Planning permission sought for three new houses in desirable Kilkenny City area

Kevin Moore Building Contractors Ltd have applied for planning permission to develop at a site at Greenshill, Kilkenny City.
The development seeks to demolish an existing single-storey dwelling on the site and construct three two-storey dwellings.
Permission to conduct alteration works to the existing western boundary wall to Greenshill is also sought to provide three new vehicular entrances.
All associated site and development works are included in the plans.
A decision on the plans from Kilkenny County Council is expected in mid-June, 2022.
