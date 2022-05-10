Put your stamp on this 4-bed detached residence in Kilkenny City - click to view!

[TAP PICTURE BELOW FOR NEXT PIC]

31 Aylesbury, The Sycamores, Kilkenny City

4 beds - 2 baths

ASKING PRICE: €330,000

Interesting opportunity to buy a 4 bed detached family home situated in this very well established and mature residential development adjacent to a host of services and amenities to include river walks, hospital, with Kilkenny City centre just 10 minutes away. Whilst the property requires extensive modernisation and refurbishment, it has tremendous potential to develop.

Location: The property is located at Aylesbury, The Sycamores, Freshford Road, Kilkenny. The Sycamores is a very well established residential development which is situated just beside St. Luke’s Hospital and situated in a series of mature cul-de-sacs, adjacent to Kilkenny town centre and all services and amenities. It is particularly appealing as it is sited adjacent to the well known Nore Linear Walk which is a major attraction to residents in the Sycamores.

The property is located just 15 minutes walk from the historic Kilkenny town centre and a host of stylish boutiques, restaurants, licensed premises, and all the amenities that you would expect to find in a modern and cultured city. This very attractive property is just minutes away from a number of primary and secondary schools, shops, supermarkets, etc. and is a very sought after location in the marketplace.

Description: This property comprises of a two storey, 4 bedroom, detached residence. The original property was built in 1979 and is of concrete block construction. The property provides for spacious accommodation with generously proportioned rooms. It does require very extensive modernisation and refurbishment throughout, but this will be appealing to many homeowners who would like to put their own stamp on a property.

It is a blank canvas and a great opportunity to embark on a renovation project as the property needs to be completely refurbished to include kitchen, bathrooms, floor coverings etc. throughout. The property has the benefit of a large south facing rear garden which of course offers great potential to further develop, subject to the necessary planning consents. Many of the properties throughout the development have been modified and indeed, the original layout allows great scope to do so.

Contact Donohoe Properties (Tel: 056 777 0400) to arrange a viewing!

