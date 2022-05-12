Kilkenny family home with stunning landscaped gardens for sale - click to view!

[TAP ON PICTURE BELOW FOR NEXT PIC]

Woodview, Columbkille, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, R95 DW70

4 beds - 3 baths - 198m2

ASKING PRICE: €550,000

Woodview is a premium family home standing proudly on circa 0.75 Acre of mature and stunning landscaped gardens. This magnificent home is located in the townland of Columbkille which is a two minute drive from Market Street in Thomastown.

The vendors had the architect designed property built to an incredibly high standard of finish in 2009 and incorporates elite finishes, building methods and the highest quality and standard of modern convenience.

Throughout the entire property quality has not been compromised in the build from the exterior including granite window sills and quoins, double glazed PVC Sash windows, eco slates on the roof, bespoke in-frame kitchen, engineered oak wide plank flooring and a geothermal heat pump heating system with underfloor heating downstairs and upstairs.

The internal layout extends to 198 Sq. M. / 2,131 Sq. Ft. (approx) over two levels and has been designed to take full advantage of its peaceful setting and surrounding views with all reception rooms and bedrooms enjoying the wonderful views of the surrounding countryside. At ground floor a sequence of magnificent reception rooms opening into each other creating a great flow for family living and entertaining.

The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room, living room/dining room, utility room and bedroom four/home office. A useful guest WC completes the accommodation at ground level. The layout on the second floor is equally as impressive and comprises: landing area, three generous sized double bedrooms (all with walk-in wardrobes and the master with an en-suite), walk-in linen cupboard and a family bathroom.

GARDEN & GROUNDS: Woodview sits peacefully on circa 0.75 Acre / 0.3 Hectares of stunning landscaped gardens. The property is well set back from the road and is accessed through a very impressive entrance with two granite pillars. A retaining stone wall runs along the boundary with the road. A sweeping gravel driveway is flanked by rolling lawns with extensive herbaceous planting, exotic trees, and colourful flowering plants. There is parking to the front side and rear of the property for several cars. The sun drenched rear garden is laid mainly in lawn bordered by Beech hedging and mature planting. A detached garage (extending to 36 Sq. M. / 387 Sq. Ft. approx.) is well finished out with two Sash windows, power, plug sockets and plumbing can be completed for toilet. There is a loft space above the garage for further storage. A large patio to the rear is perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining. There is also a sun drenched decked patio to the side and rear which can be accessed by French doors from the living room/dining room.

LOCATION: Woodview is located in the townland of Columbkille which is only a two minute drive into Thomastown. There are excellent amenities in Thomastown including good primary schools and a secondary school, as well as tertiary schools such as the Pottery Skills School, Grennan Craft Mill, the Grennan Equestrian School and the School of Food. There are a good selection of coffee houses, restaurants, public houses, shops and supermarkets including SuperValu and Lidl. The area is well serviced for the outdoor enthusiast located close to the South Leinster Way with many forest walks including the Thomastown Loop Walk, Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum in Inistioge which date back to the 1740's and is a hidden gem for locals and tourists alike. Mount Juliet Estate Hotel and Golf Club which remains one of Ireland's finest country houses is only a five minute drive from the property. A twenty minute drive will take you into Kilkenny city and 30 minute drive to Waterford city. The property is located close to Thomastown railway station and is on the Dublin to Waterford Intercity route. The charming villages of Bennettsbridge, Inistioge and Stoneyford along with the town of Graiguenamanagh are all in close proximity.

Viewing of this premium property is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!