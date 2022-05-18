Spacious detached property in idyllic Kilkenny countryside for sale - click for pics!

Butlershill, Johnswell, Co. Kilkenny, Kilkenny, R95 D9D6
4 Bed Detached / 292.88 m²
ASKING PRICE: €650,000
CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
DNG Ella Dunphy are proud to present this elegant 4 bedroom detached residence set amidst circa 10 acres of picturesque countryside. This stunning home is accessed through a long sweeping avenue lined by mature trees and hedgerow.
Butlershill is beautifully maintained throughout with bright light filled rooms and boasting large family areas. This property will appeal to the discerning purchaser seeking to combine quality accommodation and country life.
It is conveniently located just 2 minutes from Johnswell Village and just 10 minutes from Kilkenny City where there are an abundance of shops, restaurants, hotels, schools and other local amenities and transport links.
Viewing is recommended to fully appreciate all this fine family home has to offer. Call 056 7786000 to arrange a viewing.
Click '>' above to scroll through pics!
Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly’s tweet included a video about the Cabinet decision to support the relocation of the National Maternity Hospital received hundreds of retweets. Pic: Twitter
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.