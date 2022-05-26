Premium detached family home in a picturesque Kilkenny location for sale - see more!

*OPEN VIEWING SAT 28TH MAY - 11AM TO 11.30AM*

Hamersley is a premium five bedroomed detached family home on circa 0.47 Acre / 0.19 Hectares of landscaped gardens.

The property is superbly located in a picturesque and peaceful countryside setting in the townland of Knockmoylan which is in the parish of Ballyhale.

Hamersley, Knockmoylan, Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny, X91 NDE5

5 beds - 3 baths - 322m2

ASKING PRICE: €595,000

Hamersley was built to an extremely high standard by the owners in 2019 and incorporates elite finishes, building methods and the highest quality and standard of modern convenience.

Throughout the entire property quality has not been compromised in the build from the exterior including natural stone façade and sandstone window sills.

The high quality interior fit out includes a bespoke staircase, a bespoke kitchen and bespoke cupboards in the walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom.

The internal layout extends to 322 Sq. M. / 3,466 Sq. Ft. (approx.) over two levels and has been designed to take full advantage of its peaceful setting with all reception rooms and bedrooms enjoying the lovely countryside views.

At ground floor a sequence of magnificent reception rooms open into each other creating a great flow for family living and entertaining.

The layout at ground floor level comprises entrance hall, cloakroom, living room, kitchen/dining/family room, home office / study and two generous sized double bedrooms.

A well-appointed bathroom completes the accommodation at this level. The layout at first floor level is equally impressive and comprises landing area, an impressive master bedroom suite complete with an en-suite and a dressing room and two generous sized double bedrooms.

A luxurious family bathroom and a large walk-in hot press completes the layout at this level.

GARDEN & GROUNDS: Hamersley stands proudly on circa 0.47 Acre / 0.19 Hectare of landscaped gardens. The property is accessed through a natural stone curved entrance with sandstone pier caps and a sliding electric gate. A sweeping tarmacadam driveway leads up to the front, both sides and rear of the property. There is secure parking for several cars. The driveway is flanked on both sides with manicured lawns with herbaceous planting. A detached garage is well finished out with a remote control door, power and plug sockets.

LOCATION: Hamersley is well located in the townland of Knockmoylan which is only minutes' drive from the M9 motorway (junction 10 Knocktopher exit and also junction 11 Mullinavat exit) allowing easy access to Kilkenny and Waterford. A five minute drive will take you into the village of Mullinavat which has a number of useful amenities including Centra Convenience Store and St. Beacon's National School. There are many other amenities close-by including Billy's Tearooms and Shop in Ballyhale village and Carroll's Centra supermarket and service station in Knocktopher village. Scoil Aireagail Secondary School and Scoil Phádraig Primary School located in the village of Ballyhale are both in close proximity. A school bus to Scoil Phadraig Primary School passes the property each morning and afternoon and the pick-up / drop-off point for the school bus to Scoil Airegail Secondary School is a five minute walk from the property. A daily Bus Eireann bus route from Waterford to Dublin picks up in Mullinavat village. A twenty minute drive will take you into the bustling town of Thomastown which has its own Train Station on the Dublin to Waterford Intercity route. Mount Juliet Estate Hotel and Golf Club in Thomastown and the charming villages of Knocktopher, Stoneyford, Kells and Bennettsbridge are all in close proximity.

Viewing of the outstanding home is highly recommended.

