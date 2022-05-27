Search

27 May 2022

Your chance to own a beautifully thatched Kilkenny home at a great price - see more!

Reporter:

Reporter

27 May 2022 2:37 PM

TAP PICTURE BELOW FOR NEXT PIC

Thatched House, Galmoy, Co. Kilkenny

3 BEDS - 1 BATH

ASKING PRICE: €225,000

It's seldom, if ever, that an opportunity like this presents itself. This single storey, thatched Kilkenny residence comes to the market in excellent condition throughout. 

The original thatched building was constructed circa 1825 and consisted of two rooms.

An extension added in 1950 now houses the kitchen area and a further extension in 2000 saw 3 double bedrooms and bathroom added and the entire property modernised. 

The property sits on circa 1 acre of land with road frontage site potential (subject to planning).

Viewing of this unique property, which offers exceptional space and value, is highly recommended to appreciate its potential.

Click through our online gallery here by hitting the 'Next>' button near the top of the article!

Contact Joseph Coogan on (056) 4440000 to arrange a viewing!

