Your chance to own a beautifully thatched Kilkenny home at a great price - see more!

Thatched House, Galmoy, Co. Kilkenny
3 BEDS - 1 BATH
ASKING PRICE: €225,000
It's seldom, if ever, that an opportunity like this presents itself. This single storey, thatched Kilkenny residence comes to the market in excellent condition throughout.
The original thatched building was constructed circa 1825 and consisted of two rooms.
An extension added in 1950 now houses the kitchen area and a further extension in 2000 saw 3 double bedrooms and bathroom added and the entire property modernised.
The property sits on circa 1 acre of land with road frontage site potential (subject to planning).
Viewing of this unique property, which offers exceptional space and value, is highly recommended to appreciate its potential.
Contact Joseph Coogan on (056) 4440000 to arrange a viewing!
