Quality family home on large corner site in Kilkenny City for sale - see more!

2 Meadow Hill, Bishops Meadows, Kilkenny, R95 CA3V

3 beds - 2 baths - 113.4m2

ASKING PRICE: €350,000

Sherry FitzGerald McCreery are delighted to present Number 2 Meadow Hill to the open market.

This substantial three bedroom semi-detached residence will appeal to buyers looking for a quality family home in a sought after location on the edge of Kilkenny City.

This property also has the benefit of a large corner site and a south west facing rear garden.

Meadow Hill is a small and settled development situated in Bishops Meadows, just 5 minutes from Kilkenny city centre.

Within the development is the beautiful riverside walk along the River Nore with magnificent views. The house was built in 1969 and extends to 113.43 Sq. M / 1,221 Sq. Ft.

The accommodation at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, sitting room, living room, kitchen and bathroom.

The accommodation at first floor level comprises: landing, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

FRONT AND REAR GARDENS: The front of the property is fully walled with a concrete driveway and washed stones. The front garden is laid in lawn and planted with a mix of mature hedging, shrubs and trees. A gated side entrance gives access to the rear garden. The sun drenched south west facing rear garden is fully enclosed with fencing and hedging. There is a lawn area planted with a mix of flowers and shrubs and the side of the garden is laid in washed stone. Two block built sheds provide additional storage space and a paved patio area is ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining. A block built garage attached to the side of the property can be accessed from the house and has an automatic electric door and space for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

LOCATION: Bishopsmeadows is a highly regarded and leafy development due to its convenient location and a short walk to Kilkenny city centre. The property is close to a number of noted primary and secondary schools. St. Luke's General Hospital and UPMC Aut Even Private Hospital are also in very close proximity. Kilkenny city centre has a superb choice of restaurants, pubs, coffee houses, boutique shops, two shopping centres and the stunning Kilkenny Castle. There are a vast range of amenities practically on the doorstep of this wonderful home.

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!