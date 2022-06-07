Spacious semi-detached three-bed home in a quiet Kilkenny cul-de-sac for sale - see more!

TAP ON PIC BELOW FOR NEXT PIC

43 Pococke Lower, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny, R95 X4E7

3 beds - 1 bath - 97.3m2

ASKING PRICE: €250,000

43 Pococke Lower is a spacious semi-detached three bedroomed home situated in a quiet and leafy cul-de-sac with a sunny south west facing rear garden.

Pococke Lower is a popular and well established development just off Johnswell Road.

The property was built in 1999 and extends to 97.25 Sq. M / 1,047 Sq. Ft. (approx).

It will appeal to buyers looking for a quality home located a short distance from Kilkenny City Centre.

Number 43 will appeal to both families given its location and proximity to schools, creches, shopping, Kilkenny City Centre and the M9 motorway.

This house offers generous living space and comfortable, well laid-out accommodation.

The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room and guest wc.

The layout at first floor level comprises: landing, three spacious bedrooms and a family bathroom.

GARDEN: The front of the property is fenced on both sides with a tarmacadam driveway that provides off street parking for two cars. A gated side entrance gives access to the rear garden. The sunny south west facing rear garden (measuring 23ft W x 38ft L approx.) is fully enclosed and laid in lawn.

LOCATION: Pococke Lower is convenient to a number of primary schools and many noted secondary schools. Aut Even Private Hospital is also within very close proximity of the property. Kilkenny has all you would expect from a compact city with a multiplex cinema, shopping centres and many bars and restaurants to choose from. A five minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin and Waterford. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this home in a convenient location.

Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to enquire.