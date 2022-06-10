Detached four-bed property on outskirts of Kilkenny city has €260k guide price

BidX1 are bringing 13 Rushbrook, Drakelands, Kilkenny (R95 N8H3) to auction with a guide price of €260,000.
The property provides a detached four bedroom house with a garden to the rear.
The property is arranged over ground and first floor beneath a pitched roof.
BidX1 are informed the property extends to approximately 139 sq. m (1,500 sq. ft).
Ruby Townshend, Desmond Townshend, Geoffrey Prior Wandesforde, Robert Prior Wandesforde, Angela Prior Wandesforde and Errol Delaney, Castlecomer Discovery Park
