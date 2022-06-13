Search

13 Jun 2022

Bright and spacious two-bed duplex in Kilkenny city for sale - see more!

13 Jun 2022 5:26 PM

17 The Spires, Dean Street, Kilkenny, R95 DF89

2 beds - 73.5m2

ASKING PRICE: €215,000

17 The Spires is a bright and spacious two bedroom duplex apartment with its own private front door situated on Dean Street in the heart of Kilkenny City Centre.

This apartment is in a small development and comes complete with one secure private parking space to the rear and a private basement storage room.

The property enjoys views of St. Mary's Cathedral to the front and the Black Abbey to the rear and is in close proximity to Kilkenny's main retail area including shopping, coffee shops, restaurants and cinemas.

The property was built in 1990 and extends to 73.50 Sq. M / 791 Sq. Ft. All windows throughout are triple glazed.

Accommodation includes: entrance hall, living/dining room, kitchen, inner hallway, two large double bedrooms and a bathroom.

LOCATION: Dean Street is a desirable address in Kilkenny due to its close proximity to Kilkenny City Centre and all important amenities. The property is just minutes' walk from the City Centre, Market Cross Shopping Centre, the new Abbey Quarter and Kilkenny Railway and Bus Station. A number of excellent Primary & Secondary schools are all in close proximity.

A five minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny is often referred to as one of the most attractive cities in Ireland. The medieval city which draws in tourists year-round offers a unique selection of fashionable restaurants, pubs, shops and the stunning Kilkenny Castle.

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!

