Property for sale in popular Kilkenny city development - see more!

53 Rosewood, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny
2 beds - 1 bath - 63m2
ASKING PRICE: €185,000
DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present to the market this fantastic two bedroom light filled property located in this popular residential development.
No. 53 Rosewood is a bright, spacious & well maintained property which further benefits from a private driveway and a spacious rear garden.
Situated within easy distance of a selection of schools both primary & secondary, Newpark & MacDonagh shopping centres and only 15 minutes walk from Kilkenny City Centre and its wealth of amenities.
Viewings are a must and by appointment only.
Contact DNG Ella Dunphy (Tel: 056 7786000) to arrange!
