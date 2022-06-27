Unique and lovingly-maintained detached rural Kilkenny property for sale - see more!

CLICK 'NEXT>' BELOW FOR NEXT PIC
The Blue House, Dungarvan, Kilkenny, R95 W9Y5
3 Bed Detached House - 165 m²
ASKING PRICE: €390,000
The Blue House is a unique lovingly maintained three bedroom detached family home conveniently located just 15 minutes from Kilkenny city.
This property is in an idyllic setting in the heart of the picturesque village of Dungarvan and further benefits from its meticulously manicured gardens and various suntraps.
Upon entering, one is struck by the character of the home, the generous proportions of the front reception room and the easy flow of the accommodation which is light filled throughout the day which contrasts beautifully against the warm textures of the exposed stone and wooden beams displayed throughout the home.
The property also benefits from a host of local amenities in local villages such as Benenttsbridge and Thomastown including grocery stores, cafes, restaurants and a selection of excellent schools, with easy access to Kilkenny city and the M9 motorway linking Kilkenny/Carlow/Waterford and Dublin.
Viewing is a must to truly appreciate this idyllic home.
Contact DNG Ella Dunphy (056 7786000) to arrange!
