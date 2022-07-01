Charming home in the heart of picturesque Kilkenny for sale - see more!

CLICK 'NEXT' BELOW FOR NEXT PIC
13 Hatchery Lane, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny
2 beds - 2 baths
ASKING PRICE: €175,000
13 Hatchery Lane encompasses a beautiful authentic cottage in the heart of picturesque Inistioge, County Kilkenny.
As you enter the cottage itself you are catapulted back in time with charm, character & tasteful features throughout. The deceptively spacious accommodation comprises of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fully fitted kitchen and a cosy sitting/dining room with exposed beam feature, window seats & solid fuel stove.
The property further benefits from the large garden space opposite the house with a timber shed and tranquil outdoor dining area. Located in the heart of an area of outstanding natural beauty only 20 minutes drive to both New Ross and Kilkenny City.
Inistioge itself has a wealth of fantastic amenities including shops, restaurants, schools and the beautiful Woodstock Gardens.
Viewings by appointment with DNG Ella Dunphy. Contact 056 7786000 to arrange!
