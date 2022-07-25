This Kilkenny property with tasteful modern interiors is in a super location - see more!

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
9 Saint Fiacres Place, Kilkenny, Kilkenny
3 beds - 1 bath - 85m2
DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present 9 Saint Fiacres Place to the market.
This wonderful 3 bedroom terraced family home is in turn key condition and is a superb opportunity to acquire a spacious and tastefully decorated family home.
Lovingly maintained by its current owners, this family home further benefits from its low maintenance back garden.
This attractive light filled property is the perfect purchase for those looking for a home in a very convenient location as it is within a mere stroll from the heart of Kilkenny city and its wealth of amenities such as cafes, restaurants, grocery stores, a selection of excellent schools, leisure and recreational facilities all while the M9 Motorway is a 10 minute drive connecting Kilkenny, Carlow, Waterford and Dublin.
St. Fiacres Place is one of Kilkenny’s hidden gems being a quiet, mature total residential area while just 100m from Kilkenny Castle and Park!
Features include: Gorgeous ‘sun soaked’ south westerly facing garden (not overlooked), large block built garage with rear access to property via laneway and double glazed windows throughout.
ASKING PRICE: €265,000
Contact DNG Ella Dunphy (Tel: 056 7786000) to arrange a viewing!
