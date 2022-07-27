Two adjoining properties for sale in sought-after Kilkenny city location - see more!

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS

House A and House B, 19 Maudlin Street, Kilkenny

4 beds - 4 baths - 151.1m2

19 Maudlin Street is a large two family home with a substantial double storey extension to the rear of the property.

This is a superb opportunity for an astute buyer to purchase two adjoining spacious two bedroomed family homes in a sought-after location.

The property was designed for two families living side by side buy can also work very well as one large unit.

HOUSE A: The layout at ground level comprises: entrance hall, living room, dining room and a kitchen. The layout upstairs comprises: landing area and two generous sized double bedrooms (both with en-suites).

HOUSE B: The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining/family room, inner hall and a bathroom. The layout upstairs comprises: landing area, two good sized double bedrooms, inner hall and a shower room.

OUTSIDE: The front garden is laid in concrete and is fully enclosed with a stainless steel railing on top of a block built wall which a dash finish. A pedestrian gate with steps and a second pedestrian gate with a wheelchair ramp leads up to the front door. A side entrance with a stainless steel pedestrian gate gives access to the side and rear of the property. House A can also be accessed from the side through PVC French doors. The front door to house B is further down the side passage. The secluded rear garden is fully enclosed and houses a block-built outbuilding (measuring 22 Sq. M. / 237 Sq. Ft. approx.) which is complete with power, plug sockets and plumbing.

LOCATION: The location of 19 Maudlin Street is unrivalled, a five minute walk will take you into Kilkenny City Centre to enjoy many of the wonderful attractions including Kilkenny Castle, Kilkenny Design Centre, Rothe House and St Canice's Cathedral. The property sits on the River Nore walking trail, the canal walks and the castle grounds and gardens. Kilkenny is one of Ireland's most cosmopolitan cities, with many blooming festivals, eateries and creative people resulting in an electric atmosphere. Amenities such as MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and Market Cross Shopping Centre are within walking distance.

The property is convenient to excellent primary and secondary schools such as St. Patricks Boys National School, St. John of Gods Girls National School, Gael Scoil Osrai, Presentation Secondary School St. Kieran's College, CBS primary and secondary schools, St Canice's national school and Loreto girls' secondary school. A short walk will take you to Kilkenny Train Station at MacDonagh Junction which is on the Waterford to Dublin line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin to Waterford. The property is a five minute drive to Dublin Road Roundabout which is junction 6 of the Kilkenny Ring Road. The travelling distance to Dublin City Centre by car is 1 hour 30 minutes approx.

ASKING PRICE: €485,000

Viewing of 19 Maudlin Street is highly recommended. Strictly by appointment with Sherry FitzGerald Kilkenny on 056 77 21904.