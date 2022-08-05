For Sale - One of the biggest farms in Kilkenny to come on the market in recent years

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS

One of the biggest Kilkenny farms to come on the market in the last number of years is being offered for sale by Joseph Coogan Auctioneer.

Situated at Columbcille, just one mile from Thomastown, the farm has extensive road frontage to the main Thomastown and Graignamanagh road and an adjoining byroad.

There is a fine old two-storey four bedroomed farmhouse residence (2,485 square feet). There is an excellent range of farm buildings consisting of two span A roof slatted shed, four span round roof with 2x4 span lean-tos, three span round roof shed with meal bin, four span round roof with two span leanto, two individual free standing two span enclosed sheds and a number of old stone slated traditional outbuildings.

The residence and farm buildings which are adjacent to each other are situated practically in the centre of the farm.

Lot One: Residence and farm buildings standing on 211.525 acres with circa 22 acres of mature planted land which is situated at the top end of the farm with 189.5 acres in permanent pasture surrounding the residence and farm buildings. The lot has a water supply.

Practically all this block of land is of prime grazing quality and would have potential to make a fine dairy farm with excellent potential for a stud farm.

Lot Two: The remaining circa 23.5 acres is situated directly opposite Lot One with extensive road frontage onto the main Thomastown-Graig road and an adjoining byroad. This land is of prime grazing quality. This lot also has a water supply.

Lot Three: The entire site.

This is one of the finest farms of its kind to be offered for sale in Co Kilkenny and surrounding counties in a long number of years.

The property can be viewed anytime with auctioneer Joseph Coogan. Further information from 087-2579012 or 056-4440000.