Detached home in an idyllic countryside setting for sale - Kilkenny Live

High Street, Kilcash, E91T0A5

4 Bed Detached House - 109 m²

High Street is a spacious light filled four bedroom detached home located in an idyllic setting with rolling views of the Comeragh Mountains and surrounding countryside.

This property is tastefully decorated and lovingly maintained with a great flow of accommodation throughout.

The property further benefits from its secure and private gated entrance with a sweeping driveway inviting you towards the property.

This home is located in an extremely tranquil setting surrounded by lawn and beautiful mature trees and hedgerow complimenting the spectacular setting.

The location of this property is second to none as Clonmel is a mere 15 minute drive away and its wealth of amenities such as boutiques, cafes, restaurants, grocery stores, a selection of excellent schools, leisure and recreational facilities all while Slievenamon and the Comeragh Mountains are at your doorstep.

The M8 motorway is a short drive away connecting Tipperary/Kilkenny/Limerick/Cork and Dublin and the local train station is a mere 15 minute drive away.

ASKING PRICE: €375,000

Viewing is advised to truly appreciate all the home has to offer!

Contact DNG Ella Dunphy (056 7786000) to arrange.