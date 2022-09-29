Family home in premium Kilkenny development for sale - see more!

TAP '>' FOR NEXT PIC

Sherry FitzGerald McCreery are delighted to present Number 56 Talbot's Court to the open market.

This property is a spacious three bed terraced home and is superbly positioned in a cul de sac to the rear of the development.

This development also features a mature green area in the centre with a children's playground.

Talbot's Court is a premium development of quality family homes built in 2006, and located in a sought-after residential location just off the Freshford Road.

The accommodation extends to 104.17 Sq. M / 1,111 Sq. Ft. The ground level comprises; entrance hall, guest wc, living room and open plan kitchen/dining room.

The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, three spacious bedrooms (master with en-suite) and family bathroom.

FRONT AND REAR GARDENS: The front of the property is laid in lawn and a cobblelock driveway provides off-street parking. The sunny south west facing rear garden (measuring 11.04m L x 6.2m W approx.) is fully walled and laid in lawn. A wooden garden shed is positioned at the end of the garden.

LOCATION: Talbot's Court is superbly located just a short distance in off the Freshford Road. The property is a five minute walk to both St. Luke's General Hospital and UPMC Aut Even private Hospital. A fifteen minute walk will take you into Kilkenny City Centre with its superb eateries, boutique shops, excellent transport links and two shopping centres, there is a vast range of amenities practically on the doorstep. Some of Kilkenny's best schools are within easy reach including St Kieran's College Secondary School, CBS Kilkenny, Kilkenny College, Presentation Secondary School, Loreto Secondary School and several Primary Schools.

The property is in the catchment area for St. Canice's Primary School. A ten minute drive will connect you to Castlecomer Road allowing easy access to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny Train Station is also in close proximity with regular daily trains to both Dublin and Waterford.

Viewing of this lovely property is highly recommended. Strictly by appointment with Sherry FitzGerald Kilkenny on 056 77 21904.