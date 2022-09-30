Property in turn key condition in modern estate in Kilkenny for sale - see pics!

35 The Greens, Station Road, Thomastown, Kilkenny

Located just outside Thomastown on the Station Road, The Greens housing estate is an attractive modern estate centred around a very generous size green area.

35 comes to the market in very fine order with little to do for the new owners.

Entering the front door, the entrance hall is spacious with an under stairs toilet.

In to the left, the living-room is a good size with modern feature gas fireplace with timber effect floors and aspect to front gardens and communal green.

Double doors lead to an L- shape kitchen-dining area which is fitted with modern shaker style wall and floor cabinetry to include various appliances.

Double glass doors off the dining area lead to a sunny south facing rear garden and patio.

Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms in total. There are two double rooms and a single bedroom. The master bedroom has an en-suite shower room and a main bathroom completes the first floor accommodation.

Outside, there is off street parking to the front of the house on a cobble lock driveway.

A side pedestrian gate leads to the rear gardens with paved patio and manicured grounds.

ASKING PRICE: €225,000

