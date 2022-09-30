Search

30 Sept 2022

Property in turn key condition in modern estate in Kilkenny for sale - see pics!

TAP '>' BELOW FOR PICS

Reporter:

Kilkenny Live

30 Sept 2022 2:54 PM

35 The Greens, Station Road, Thomastown, Kilkenny

Located just outside Thomastown on the Station Road, The Greens housing estate is an attractive modern estate centred around a very generous size green area.

35 comes to the market in very fine order with little to do for the new owners.

Entering the front door, the entrance hall is spacious with an under stairs toilet.

In to the left, the living-room is a good size with modern feature gas fireplace with timber effect floors and aspect to front gardens and communal green.

Double doors lead to an L- shape kitchen-dining area which is fitted with modern shaker style wall and floor cabinetry to include various appliances.

Double glass doors off the dining area lead to a sunny south facing rear garden and patio.

Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms in total. There are two double rooms and a single bedroom. The master bedroom has an en-suite shower room and a main bathroom completes the first floor accommodation.

Outside, there is off street parking to the front of the house on a cobble lock driveway.

A side pedestrian gate leads to the rear gardens with paved patio and manicured grounds.

ASKING PRICE: €225,000

For further information or to arrange a viewing call Warren or Catriona on 056 7702000 or see 'www.warrenmccreery.ie'.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media