30 Sept 2022

Transformed Edwardian residence for sale in Kilkenny - see inside!

30 Sept 2022 3:16 PM

Churchview Lodge, Owning, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny

Churchview Lodge is a classically refurbished and elegant Edwardian residence (circa 1910), surrounded by glorious grounds of 0.65 Hectares / 1.6 Acres approx.

This is a wonderful and welcoming and stylish home, perfect for comfortable family living and entertaining.

The current owners have refurbished and transformed both inside and outside with great flair and design, offering 159 Sq. M. / 1,711 Sq. Ft. approx. of immensely stylish accommodation.

The wonderful interior does not disappoint in terms of layout, space, light and design.

Rooms of elegant proportions rich in period detail, including original fireplaces, high ceilings and sash windows with decorative architraves and working shutters which epitomise the elegance of a bygone age, not to mention the abundance of natural light flooding through each floor.

The current owners have been daring in their choice of vibrant colours and décor.

This has brought to life an already charming and character-rich house, making it a home of great warmth, atmosphere and individuality in equal measure.

This is undoubtedly a home to be lived in and enjoyed on all levels with a perfect balance of living, reception and bedroom accommodation over one level.

The accommodation briefly comprises: entrance hall, inner hall, drawing room, kitchen, breakfast room, utility room, four generous sized bedrooms (master with en-suite) and a well appointed family bathroom. 

ASKING PRICE: €495,000

Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904)

