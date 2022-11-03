Outstanding three-bedroom family home in Kilkenny for sale - see inside!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC

5 Roselawn, Bolton Woods, Callan, Co. Kilkenny

** Open viewing on Saturday 5th November from 11am to 11.30am **

Number 5 Roselawn, Bolton Woods is an outstanding three-bedroom semi-detached property which overlooks a green area and will appeal to buyers looking for a family home convenient to all local amenities in Callan and close to Kilkenny city.

Built in 2007, the accommodation extends to 1,094 Sq. Ft. / 101.67m² (approx). The layout at ground level comprises: entrance hall, guest wc, sitting room, open plan kitchen/dining room and utility room. Upstairs comprises a landing area, master bedroom complete with en-suite, a double bedroom and a single bedroom. A family bathroom completes the accommodation at this level.

GARDENS: The front of the property features a tarmacadamed driveway with off-street parking for two cars. The driveway is bordered on either side by mature hedging.

A gated side entrance gives access to the rear of the property. The rear garden is fully enclosed with concrete post and timber panel fencing and laid in lawn. A gravel patio area is ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining. A garden shed provides extra storage.

LOCATION: Bolton Woods is located on the edge of Callan town, just a short walk to all local amenities.

This residence is convenient to all local schools including Primary schools, Bunscoil MacCauley Rice which has an excellent reputation and nearby Secondary schools.

The property is also convenient to St. Brigid's College (girls primary and secondary school) and also Colaiste Eamann Ris boys secondary school.

There are a good selection of restaurants, public houses and supermarkets including Supervalu and Aldi which are all within close proximity.

Callan is approximately 15 minutes from Kilkenny City via the N76.

ASKING PRICE: €245,000

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!