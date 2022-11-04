Detached property in premier Kilkenny city location for sale - see more!

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC

Glenmoylan, Castle Gardens, Kilkenny, R95 K0YY

5 beds - 3 baths - 153m2

Glenmoylan, Castle Gardens is a gracious double-fronted detached family home on one of Kilkenny's premier roads.

Castle Gardens was one the walled garden of Kilkenny Castle, and is located just off Castle Road on the edge of Kilkenny City Centre.

Glenmoylan, built circa 1950, has wonderful views of the Castle from several rooms and the front garden.

While in need of some upgrading, this fine house represents an excellent opportunity for the new owners to design and redevelop this house into a unique modern home in a highly sought-after location.

It could also offer families the chance to create a better work-life balance involving remote/hybrid working, with children been able to walk to school and activities.

Internally, the accommodation extends to 153 Sq. m. / 1,647 Sq. Ft. approx. (not including the garage) and is laid out over two levels.

The layout at ground level comprises: entrance hall, living/dining room, sitting room, study/home office, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, guest WC and a cloakroom.

The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, five generous sized bedrooms (master with en-suite), family bathroom and a walk-in hot press.

GARDEN AND GROUNDS: Glenmoylan stands proudly on circa 0.25 Acre / 0.1 Hectare of mature and sun drenched gardens, offering a wonderful oasis of peace and tranquillity. The property is well set back from the road and is accessed through vehicular entrance gates. A sweeping tarmacadam driveway is flanked by manicured lawns with mature hedging and herbaceous planting.

There is parking to the front and side of the property for several cars. The south facing and private rear garden is laid in lawn bordered by mature plants, wall creepers and trees, bounded at the rear by the high stone wall of the original garden of the castle. A glasshouse sits on a concrete base to the rear of the property. A single car garage adjoins the house and is accessed from the front through double vehicular Teak doors and a pedestrian door to the rear. The garage has power and plug sockets and also houses the gas boiler for the heating system in the house.

LOCATION: The location of Castle Gardens is unrivalled, just a stroll to Kilkenny Design Centre, Kilkenny Castle and Butler House & Garden. A five minute walk will take you into the heart of Kilkenny City Centre which has a great selection of superb restaurants, coffee shops pubs, hotels, boutique shops, two shopping centres, cinemas and the Watergate Theatre. There is a good selection of both primary and secondary schools nearby. Kilkenny has a vibrant sporting and cultural life with many festivals throughout the year.

A ten minute walk will take you to Kilkenny Train Station at MacDonagh Junction which is on the Waterford to Dublin line with regular trains to and from Dublin and Waterford. The property is a two minute drive to Dublin Road Roundabout which is junction 6 of the Kilkenny Ring Road. The travelling distance to Dublin City Centre by car is 1 hour 30 minutes approx.

ASKING PRICE: €895,000

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!