Property in highly sought-after Kilkenny city development for sale - see pics!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
91 Beechlawns, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny
91 Beechlawns is a superb three bedroom semi-detached family home in this much sought after development, conveniently located just off the Johnswell Road.
A spacious property that is in great condition with a simplistic yet effective layout that is perfect for family living.
This property is in an idyllic setting facing a large green amenity area located directly in front of the property.
The accommodation is bright, and light filled throughout the day.
The location of this wonderful home is second to none within walking distance of a host of local amenities including grocery stores, shopping centres and a selection of excellent schools, with easy access to Kilkenny ring road and the M9 motorway linking Kilkenny/Carlow/Waterford and Dublin.
This home is also located less than a minutes’ walk from bus stops on Johnswell Road that serve all of Kilkenny City and surrounding areas.
ASKING PRICE: €255,000
Viewing is a must to truly appreciate this idyllic home. Contact DNG Ella Dunphy (Tel: 056 7786000) to arrange!
Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien visited the Kilkenny City Fire Station where he handed over the keys of a new fire engine
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.