Property in highly sought-after Kilkenny city development for sale - see pics!

91 Beechlawns, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny

91 Beechlawns is a superb three bedroom semi-detached family home in this much sought after development, conveniently located just off the Johnswell Road.

A spacious property that is in great condition with a simplistic yet effective layout that is perfect for family living.

This property is in an idyllic setting facing a large green amenity area located directly in front of the property.

The accommodation is bright, and light filled throughout the day.

The location of this wonderful home is second to none within walking distance of a host of local amenities including grocery stores, shopping centres and a selection of excellent schools, with easy access to Kilkenny ring road and the M9 motorway linking Kilkenny/Carlow/Waterford and Dublin.

This home is also located less than a minutes’ walk from bus stops on Johnswell Road that serve all of Kilkenny City and surrounding areas.

ASKING PRICE: €255,000

Viewing is a must to truly appreciate this idyllic home. Contact DNG Ella Dunphy (Tel: 056 7786000) to arrange!