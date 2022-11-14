If looks can be deceiving, this Kilkenny property is the BEST example - see inside!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC

4 Rothe Terrace, Kilkenny

Location, design and the highest of finishes are just some of the redeeming features of this superbly presented and tastefully appointed Kilkenny home.

Enjoying an enviable position, No. 4 offers a real convenience and lifestyle that other properties will find hard to match.

This home is a mere 10 minute stroll from the town centre and most certainly ticks all of the boxes.

Approaching the property from the front, a stone chipped driveway, with bin store and bike store, and manicured lawn leads to a wonderfully presented front elevation with feature sash windows and a bespoke 1930’s replica front door.

Behind the charming exterior lies a modern contemporary home, comprising 3 bedrooms and extending circa. 1,399sq.ft / 130sq.m.

Extended in circa. 2019, the current owners did a complete deep refurbishment, cleverly extending the property to the rear and bringing the whole home to a BER A3 rating.

As part of the refurbishment, the house has been meticulously designed, detailed, and crafted to maximise space, flow, light, useability, and functionality.

While carefully retaining a subdued and classic front elevation, and adding a considered & contemporary garden elevation to the rear, the end result is truly impressive with the highest quality of fixtures and fittings throughout.

Entering the front door, a bright and considered entrance hall awaits with geometric light fixtures and textured wallpaper give subtle hints of what’s to come inside.

The Entrance Hall leads into the large multiple aspect open plan kitchen/living/dining room.

The bright loft like kitchen sits to the front of the house. Brick walls and sleek kitchen units with built in appliances and hidden pantry workspace all lit with carefully designed lighting.

The kitchen island sits at a bright full height glass window and a curved wall draws to the dining area with retro aged brass light fittings and large roof light over.

The south facing Living Room with a discreet home theatre system designed into the room, leads out into the garden deck via an almost full width glazed sliding door.

The bedrooms are accessed via a beautiful bright corridor with integrated lighting.

Sliding doors house a coat store and utility areas.

This corridor carves the important divide between living and bedroom quarters.

Bedroom 1 while originally designed as a bedroom, is currently fitted out as a home office. It boasts walnut floors, original restored cast iron fireplace, high speed internet, and the added benefit of additional access from the entrance hall.

Bedroom 2 has high ceilings and is spacious and bright.

The Master Bathroom is calm and beautifully designed with red cedar finishes whilst simultaneously being functional with items like the Hansgrohe shower fixtures.

The south facing Master Bedroom, with large window to the garden, is a tranquil and spacious room with lovely, restrained design features that keep the space open and bright, and benefits from generous and clever wardrobe space.

The ensuite has flourishes of warm cedar wood and clever design but with great functionality too. The garden is beautifully maintained with mature trees and planting.

It is an oasis of calm with an all important south facing orientation and nicely appointed granite patio.

There is a fully serviced garden shed which would suit many uses with convenient rear lane access.

This beautifully presented home has to be seen to be fully appreciated.

ASKING PRICE: €425,000

To arrange a viewing, contact Warren or Catriona on 056 770 2000.