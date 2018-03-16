Kilkenny deaths for Friday, March 16

The late Dixie Comerford

The death has occurred of Richard (Dixie) Comerford, 1 Pococke Lower, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny City and formerly of Kells Road, Kilkenny, passed away unexpectedly on 13th March 2018, in Manchester, sadly missed by his wife Tess, daughters Teresa and Fiona, sons Richard and Paul and his extended family. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Jimmy Dowling

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Dowling, Sevensisters, Johnstown, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Anne, and loving father of Margaret, John, Clare, Pamela and James. Devoted grandfather to James, Sean, Hugh, Ciara, Ella, Neil, Killian, Ilse, Grainne, Nathan and Eimear. Deeply regretted by his sister Peggy, sons-in-law Shay and Stewart, daughters-in-law Laura and Monica, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 3pm, with Rosary at 9.15pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Church of the Assumption, Urlingford, Co Kilkenny, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Johnstown Cemetery.

The late Patricia Bourke

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Bourke (née Donovan)

Killiney, Dublin and formerly Kilkenny) March 14, 2018 (peacefully) in St. Vincent’s Private Hospital. Patricia (Pat), beloved wife of the late Seamus, loving mother of Colman, Denise, Emma and Lucia. Sadly missed by her children, her grandchildren Benoît, Etienne, Amelie, Kirsten, James and Fionn, also sadly missed by Kieran and Onagh, her sisters Marian, Ann, Carmel and Joan, her cousin Ann and her husband Neal, extended family, friends and neighbours. Remembering also her late sister Dympna.

Reposing Thursday in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 5pm to 7pm. Removal Friday to S.s Alphonsus & Columba Church, Ballybrack arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Vincent Dunne

The death has occurred of Vincent Dunne, Stavanger, Norway and Buncrussia St, Freshford, Kilkenny , son of the late John and Josie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bjorg, daughters Sarah, Martine, Andrea, their partners Tollak and Trygve, adored grandchildren Ulrik, Viktor, brothers Joe (Borris), Tom (Kilkenny) John F.(Naas) and their families, his wide circle of friends in Norway and Freshford.

Burial in Hundvag Kirke, 4083 on Wednesday 21 March at 12.30. Commemoration service in Freshford at a later date.