Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, April 24

The late Ned Holohan

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Holohan, Oldtown, Stoneyford and formally Ballylinch Thomastown. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Columba's Hospital Thomastown. Beloved husband of the late Kitty (nee Lonergan). Loving father of Ann (shields), Pat and Eamon. Ned will be sadly missed by his sons, daughter, son-in-law Philip, daughter-in-law Catherine, Grandchildren: Conor, Patrice, Philip, Emmet, Cliona and Kerrie. Great grandchildren: Ceelin, Elise, Lola, Zach, Alex and Ben. Extended family: Denis, Sharron and Brendan, cousins and many friends.

The late Bridget Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Bridget (Beatie) Fitzpatrick (née Vaughan) Cotterstown, Windgap and Raheen, Templeorum, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital on Monday 23rd April 2018. Predeceased by her husband James. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Majella and Sylvia, sons-in-law Michael and PJ, grandchildren Kelly, James, Robert, Alex, Iueri and Odhrán, sister-in-law Helen, brother-in-law Tom, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 4pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning followed by removal to St. Nicholas’ Church, Windgap arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Wednesday morning please.

The late Paddy Kenny

The death has occurred of Paddy Kenny, Clinstown House, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny peacefully at his residence Monday 23rd April 2018- Patrick (Paddy). Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, sons John and Pat, daughters Cathrina, Anita, Sheila and Mary-Ann, brother John-Joe, sisters Mary, Sr. Sheila, Patricia and Josephine, Brothers-in-Law, Sisters-in-Law, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews , relatives and a large circle of friends- R.I.P.

Reposing at Kennedys Funeral Home, Freshford from 4pm Tuesday 24th with Rosary at 8.30 pm. Removal Wednesday morning after 10am prayers to St. Colmans Church, Conahy for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetry. No flowers please. Donations if desired to The MRI Scanner Fund, St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny.

The late Patrick Joseph Monahan

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph MONAHAN

Kilkenny City. He passed away peacefully at the Great Western Hospital, Swindon, UK on 9th April 2018, aged 79 years. Youngest son of the late Seamus and Bridget Monahan of 1 Dean Street, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Ann and brother of Eily & Phil. Stepfather to Michael, Caroline and Daniel. Deeply regretted by nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at Holy Road Church, Swindon, UK on Tuesday, 8th May at 12.45pm.