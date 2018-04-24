Kilkenny mourns the passing of young Colm Dunne

The death took place today of Paulstown teenager Colm Dunne, a student of Kilkenny CBS and a young man who made an incredible impact on the lives of all who had the pleasure of meeting him.

He passed away in the loving care of his family at their home in Garryduff, Paulstown. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken, parents Tony and Eileen, brother Peter, grandmothers Nellie and Maude, uncles, aunts and cousins, close friends, relatives, neighbours and many friends from CBS Kilkenny.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 2’o clock. Rosary and vigil prayers at 8 o’clock. Requiem Mass on Thursday 26th April, at 12 noon in The Church of the Assumption, Paulstown. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown, Kilkenny. House private on Thursday morning, family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow / Kilkenny Homecare Team.