Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, April 25

The late Colm Dunne

The death has occurred of Colm Dunne, Garryduff, Gowran, Kilkenny, peacefully in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken, parents Tony and Eileen, brother Peter, grandmothers Nellie and Maude, uncles, aunts and cousins, close friends, relatives, neighbours and many friends from CBS Kilkenny.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 2’o clock. Rosary and vigil prayers at 8 o’clock. Requiem Mass on Thursday 26th April, at 12 noon in The Church of the Assumption, Paulstown. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown, Kilkenny. House private on Thursday morning, family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow / Kilkenny Homecare Team.

The late Edward Holohan

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Holohan, Oldtown, Stoneyford and formally of Ballylinch, Thomastown. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown.

Beloved husband of the late Kitty (nee Lonergan). Loving father of Ann (shiels), Pat and Eamon. Ned will be sadly missed by his sons, daughter, son-in-law Philip, daughter-in-law Catherine, Grandchildren: Conor, Patrice, Philip, Emmet, Cliona and Kerrie, great grandchildren: Ceelin, Elise, Lola, Zach, Alex and Ben. Extended family: Denis, Sharon and Brendan, cousins and many friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home Kilkenny from 5pm on Wednesday with rosary and vigil prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption Thomastown (Via Stoneyford, Oldtown) to arrive for 7.30pm. Requeim mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in St Mary's New cemetery Thomastown .