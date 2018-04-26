Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, April 26

The late Elizabeth (Lil) Walsh

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lil) Walsh, 42 Michael Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on 25th April 2018, peacefully, in the loving care of Anna and the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Elizabeth (Lil), sadly missed by her sister-in-law Peggy, nieces, nephew, grand nieces and grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Thursday (26th April) from 5.30 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Colm Dunne

The death has occurred of Colm Dunne, Garryduff, Gowran, peacefully in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken, parents Tony and Eileen, brother Peter, grandmothers Nellie and Maude, uncles, aunts and cousins, close friends, relatives, neighbours and many friends from CBS Kilkenny.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 2’o clock. Rosary and vigil prayers at 8 o’clock. Requiem Mass on Thursday 26th April, at 12 noon in The Church of the Assumption, Paulstown. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown, Kilkenny. House private on Thursday morning, family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow / Kilkenny Homecare Team.