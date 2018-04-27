Kilkenny deaths for Friday, April 27

The late Mary Brennan

The death has occurred of Mary Brennan, Beech Park, Castle Road, Kilkenny City and formerly of Lisnafunchin, Castlecomer on 26th April 2018, peacefully, at Castlecomer District Hospital.

Mary (retired Public Health Nurse), beloved sister of Ellen, Alice, Catherine, Liz, Joe, Billy, Johnny and the late Martin, James and Patrick; sadly missed by her loving family, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (27th April) from 4pm with Funeral Prayers at 6pm followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Requiem Mass on Saturday afternoon at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to St. Colman's Cemetery, Conahy. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team and Castlecomer Hospital.