Kilkenny deaths for Monday, April 30

The late Patricia Creane

The death has occurred of Patricia Creane, Mullinavat, Kilkenny anate of Saltmills, Co Wexford. Beloved wife of the late Frank and mother of Billy, Sharon, Teresa, Catherine and Patricia. Sadly missed by her ld loving family sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Ryan's funeral home Wellingtonbridge, Co Wexford on Monday April 30th from 2pm-7pm, and again on Tuesday 1st may from 12oc, with removal at 6pm to St Aidan's church Poulfur. Funeral mass on Wednesday 2nd May at 12oc, burial afterwards in the new cemetery Poulfur.

The late Denis Doherty

The death has occurred of Denis Doherty, Parnell St., and Friary St., Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on April 27th 2018 (peacefully) at St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Sheila and his sister Ann. Beloved husband of Ann and much loved father of Denis and Sean. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, grandchildren Ellie Mae and Corey, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Sunday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral on Monday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery (via Parnell St., New St. and Callan road). House private please.

The late Mary Dunne

The death has occurred of Mary Dunne, Jerpoint Church, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Mary died on Saturday, 28 April peacefully at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Gowran. She is lovingly missed by her sisters Peggy and Josie, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at St Columba's Hospital Mortuary, Thomastown from 5.30pm on Sunday with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Monday to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

The late Michael (Mickey) Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Fitzgerald, Moulerstown, Glenmore, Kilkenny on 27th April 2018 in his 94th year Michael (Mickey), loving husband of the late Moira; sadly missed by Owen and Debbie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyles Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 3pm tomorrow, Saturday, 28th April, with prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. James' Church, Glenmore arriving for 7.30pm Mass (via Moulerstown). Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Sunday, 29th April, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late

The death has occurred of Brigid Kearns (née Farrell), Ballydaw, Mullinavat, Kilkenny, beloved wife of the late Bill, sister of the late Michael Farrell, Edward Farrell and Sr. Marion Walsh. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Tom and Joe, brothers James Farrell, Pat Walsh and Walter Walsh, daughters-in-law Marie and Pauline, sisters-in-law, grandchildren T.J., Catrina, Jennifer and Irina, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Saturday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4.30pm until 7.30pm, followed by removal to St. Beacon’s Church, Mullinavat. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.

Mickey was a member of the Kilkenny Junior Football Team who in 1957 reached the Leinster Final.

The late Ellen (Nellie) Looby

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) LOOBY (née Gleeson)

Blackmill Street, Kilkenny City and late of Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary). April 26th 2018 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving sister of Tom. She will be sadly missed by her brother, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (Kilkenny) from 5p.m. on Saturday with Funeral Prayers at 6p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral on Sunday after 11a.m. Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery.