Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, May 1

The late Dettie Byrne

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Dettie) Byrne (née Moore), Hill Road, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny, peacefully on Monday 30th April 2018 at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bernadette Rest in Peace. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The late Barbara Wall

The death has occurred of Barbara Wall, 5 Estuary Woods, Ferrybank and formerly of Ballinakill, Mullinavat, Co Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her brothers Matt and Eamonn, sisters Marie and Margie, uncle John, brothers-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5pm until 7pm. Arriving on Wednesday at St. Beacon’s Church, Mullinavat for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to St. Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.