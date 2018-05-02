Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, May 2

The late Jim Fitzgerald Bartlett

The death has occurred of Jim Fitzgerald Bartlett, Haggard, Glenmore and Hillview, Waterford. Former Drummer. He will be sadly missed by his mother Chrissie, Chris & sister Margaret, nieces nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Thursday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.15 pm to St. James’s Church, Glenmore. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00am in St James's Church, Glenmore followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Dettie Byrne

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Dettie) Byrne (née Moore)

Hill Road, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny, peacefully on Monday 30th April 2018 at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her son, Mark's residence, "Cluain ná Coille", Rossenarra, Kilmoganny on Thursday from 12 noon with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning at 11am followed by removal to St. Eoghan's Church, Kilmoganny for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery.

The late Anne Hawtree

The death has occurred of Anne Hawtree (née Grogan), Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Tramore, Piltown and Thurles. Anne passed away peacefully at Marie Curie Hospice, Newcastle-upon-Tyne on Sunday 22nd April. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, she will be very sadly missed by her daughter Michelle, her son Steven, her grandchildren, Cillian and Fionn, her sisters Frances, Mary and Breda, brothers Michael and Garry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family.

Funeral service at West Road Crematorium, Newcastle-upon-Tyne at 2pm on Thursday, 3rd May. Memorial Mass in Holy Cross Church, Tramore, on Sunday 13th May at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Marie Curie Hospices.

The late Mary Hehir

The death has occurred of Mary Hehir (née Dunne), The Sycamores, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny onMay 1 in the loving care of the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Joe. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Martin and Bill, daughters Anita, Margaret, Miriam and Olga, daughter-in-law Anne, sons-in-law Michael (Watchorn), Jimmy (Denieffe) and Hugh (Ross), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Thursday (May 3rd) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Funeral on Friday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery.