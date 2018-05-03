Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, May 3

The late David Carew

The death has occurred of David (Dave) Carew, Rossinan, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Sheila, brothers Jim and Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons, Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.

The late Bridie O'Connor

The death has occurred of Bridie O'Connor, (née Baylon) Crettyard, Kilkenny, peacefully with her Family.

Pre-deceased by her husband John and grandson Conor, forever cherished and respected by Seamus, Maura, Liam, Breda, Bernie and Fr. Sean, her brother Micheal (London), sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild Cathal, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and so many friends and neighbours.

Wake at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer (R95 AK38) on Friday, 4th May from 3-7pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 7pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 Noon followed by internment in the Church Grounds. Family Flowers only, donations to the Clogh/Moneenroe Parish Lourdes Fund.

The late Paddy Tiernan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Tiernan, New Aglish, Mooncoin, Kilkenny / Nenagh, Tipperary. Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Friday (May 4th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.15oc to the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2pm followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Mooncoin.