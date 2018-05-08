Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, May 8

The late Minnie Power

The death has occurred of Mary (Minnie) Power (née Roche), 15 Hillcrest, Piltown, Kilkenny. Reposing at her residence today Monday May 7th from 2pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in The Church of the Assumption, Piltown. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late William Kerr

The death has occurred of William Kerr, Finsboro, Coolbawn, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Dear brother of Mark, Harry and Hubert. He will be sadly missed by his brothers, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his brother Harry’s residence in Finsboro. Funeral service Wednesday, at 2 p.m., followed by burial in Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer.

The late Agnas Ryan

The death has occurred of Agnas Ryan (née O'Shea)

Clonassey, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Billy, sons Philip and David, brother Richard, grandson Philip, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5.30pm until 8pm. Arriving on Wednesday at St. Beacon’s Church, Mullinavat for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. House private please.